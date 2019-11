The 2019 Belle Chasse Seahawks won the Plaquemines Parish five- and six-year-old Championship and finished with a record of 9 – 1. Pictured in the front row, from left: Raymond Jeanfreau V, Caenan Sevin, Alden Buras, Noah Mccall, Cain Rush, Keiron Miller Jr. and Landen Picquet.

