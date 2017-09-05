Belle Chasse Social Ride celebrates a year on the road

By Jason Browne

Music, fishing, work, exercise; the conversation can go anywhere at a leisurely 7 mph. And the Belle Chasse Social Ride wants to hear what you have to say at its 1st Anniversary Ride.

Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., the informal cycling club will set out from the Regions Bank on Highway 23 for the one year anniversary of its every- Wednesday 10 mile route through town. Riders usually begin gathering at Regions around 7 p.m. Cyclists of all levels are invited to ride at a casual pace, with a halfway-point break at Town View Café

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/