Belle Chasse State Farm agent aims to give away 25-35 bikes for Christmas

By Jason Browne

After a successful first year that saw 14 parish children get shiny new bikes for Christmas, Belle Chasse State Farm agent Lonzo Wilson is ready to double that number this year.

Wilson, an eight-year State Farm agent, began the bike giveaway last Christmas at the end of his first year in Belle Chasse. He carried the tradition over from his time as an agent in Arkansas. Now he hopes to expand the program to give away between 25-35 bikes this Christmas.

