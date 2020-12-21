Belle Chasse YMCA awarded $6,160 from Chevron Oronite Oak Point

The Belle Chasse YMCA is excited to announce that the Chevron Oronite Oak Point Plant has donated $6,160 tothe YMCA’s After School program. This grant opportunity will improve and expand access to hybrid learning and education opportunities.

“With the gracious donation provided by Chevron, the YMCA is able to continue our mission by serving, supporting and connecting community members during this unprecedented time. The Y is grateful to be able to provide our participants with the technology needed to stay connected to fulfil educational and social needs”, said Belle Chasse YMCA Executive Director Jodi Nohra.

