Bethlehem Baptist Church unveils historical landmark sign

Bethlehem Baptist Church in Dalcour brought meaning to Gene Kelly’s song “Singin in the Rain.” On Thursday, February 28, former students of Bethlehem Church School came to Bethlehem in the rain for the schedule unveiling of their Historical Landmark.

Pastor Michael Jiles told the Parish President Kirk Lepine that the unveiling was canceled because of the rain when he showed up. However, when former church school students and Bethlehem members, started arriving in the rain with walking canes, and umbrellas, Pastor Jiles knew he had to go on with unveiling. Sister Lillie Mae, the oldest student, said “Pastor, we are ready. Let’s do this in the rain.”

Pastor Jiles gave an overview on the significance of the historical sign. And former students and attendees sang “This little light of mine, I am going to let it shine.”

