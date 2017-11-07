Boothville man named ‘Best Baker in America’

By Jason Browne

The title may reside with him in Mississippi, but the Best Baker in America is a proud Boothville native. Dwayne Ingraham, a veteran of the Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen and Spring Baking Championship, walked away with the cable channel’s pastry crown and a $25,000 award following the Nov. 1 finale of Best Baker in America. Ingraham, 34, cinched the season’s final challenge with a bourbon- soaked devil’s food chocolate cake inspired by one of his favorite childhood desserts: banana pudding.

“It had banana and milk chocolate filling with white chocolate buttercream frosting on the outside and chocolate dipped nilla wafers. It turned out wonderful,” said Ingraham.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/