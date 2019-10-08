The Plaquemines Parish Council declared October Breast Cancer Awareness Month during its September 26 meeting in Pointe a la Hache. Three parish employees (Valerie Ragas, Trenese Augustus and Shamanda Addison) who have battled breast cancer were invited to accept the proclamation. Pictured, from left: Council member John Barthelemy, Council member Benny Rousselle, Council member Dr. Stuart J. Guey Jr., Valerie Ragas, Parish President Kirk Lepine, Council member Carlton M. LaFrance Sr., Trenese Augustus, Council member Mark “Hobbo” Cognevich, Shamanda Addison, Council member Trudy Newberry, and Council member Richie Blink.

