Bridge meeting attracts vocal opponents, thoughtful questions

By Jason Browne

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson weathered an early volley of angry, anti-toll questions, complete with yelling and pointing, July 10 in Belle Chasse. But after toll opponents had a chance to vent, he said the public meeting settled into some very productive conversation.

Wilson was at the Belle Chasse Auditorium to discuss plans for a new four-lane bridge to replace the existing Belle Chasse Bridge and Tunnel. He was joined by representatives from other state agencies involved in the project who were on hand to show Plaquemines citizens what the bridge might look like. Wilson was on hand to explain how the public-private partnership (P3) the state plans to enter to fund the bridge will work. And that’s where the toll comes in.

