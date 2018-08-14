Bubrig newly appointed CPRA Board Member

Governor John Bel Edwards today announced the appointment of Bill Bubrig of Belle Chasse, La., to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board (CPRA).

His appointment is to a seat designated for individuals from an area in the coastal zone located east of the Atchafalaya River. Bubrig is a licensed insurance agent and president of Bubrig Insurance Agency, Ltd. A native of Buras, La., he is a Tulane graduate and a former chairman of the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry (PABI). He also served as the 42nd president of the Belle Chasse Rotary Club.

