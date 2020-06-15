Building renovation ordinance called out as attempt to kill Pointe a la Hache Ferry

An ordinance to renovate a building at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex suddenly became a referendum on the Pointe a la Hache Ferry at the June 11 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting.

District 2 council member Beau Black moved on an ordinance to use $3 million remaining in bond money from the Pointe a la Hache Courthouse to renovate Building 200 at the PPG Complex on Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse. His plan was to move Parish Assessor Belinda Hazel and Clerk of Court Kim Turlich-Vaughan, and their respective staffs and records, to Building 200. Along with the impending departures of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office from the Belle Chasse Lockup and the District Attorney’s Office (which is also moving to the PPG Complex), the move would free a large chunk of contiguous property near the Belle Chasse Ferry landing for sale, as well as save $75,000 per year that the parish is paying to warehouse the Clerk of Court’s records.

