BVES holds End of the Year Ceremonies

Mon, 2020/05/25 - 5:00am News Staff

On May 20, Boothville-Venice Elementary School held their annual Kiddieland and sixth grade ceremonies by hosting a drive-through celebration for the students. Parents of Head Start, Pre-K, Kindergarten, and sixth grade students decorated their vehicles with balloons and signs in recognition of their children.

 

 

