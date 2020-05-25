BVES holds End of the Year Ceremonies

On May 20, Boothville-Venice Elementary School held their annual Kiddieland and sixth grade ceremonies by hosting a drive-through celebration for the students. Parents of Head Start, Pre-K, Kindergarten, and sixth grade students decorated their vehicles with balloons and signs in recognition of their children.

