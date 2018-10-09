Canoeist dodges ships in Plaquemines waters for charity

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

The ships traversing the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish are frequently gigantic. Floating next to them in a one-man canoe, Erik Elsea can also attest that those giants are fast.

“My head’s on a swivel just to see where the traffic is, because those ships move,” said Elsea. “A big chunk of the river is towboats and barges, and they pose a challenge, but you can see them a mile away. But these ships move fast.”

