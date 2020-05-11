CARES Act money will fund distance learning infrastructure in Plaquemines

Plaquemines Parish Schools don’t plan to switch to full-time distance learning, but they’ll be ready if that’s what it takes.

Like school districts around the state, Plaquemines received a portion of $260 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money from the Louisiana Department of Education last week. PPSB received just under $700,000, with a small portion of that being passed on to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Superintendent Denis Rousselle said the district will use the money to purchase enough Chromebook computers to make sure every student in the district has a school-issued laptop at home, and teachers will receive another round of training in teaching via online platforms.

“We’re trying to set everything up in case we can’t come back to school in August,” Rousselle said last week. “We’ll have all the tools necessary to implement these distance learning programs with fidelity.”

