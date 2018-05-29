Caroline Benoit selected to serve LYAC

Caroline Benoit, a 17-year old junior attending Louise S. McGehee School was selected as one of 32 high school students to serve on the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) for the 2018- 2019 term.

Now in its tenth year, LYAC is a body created by state law, which is comprised entirely of high school students with an interest in representing the voices of young people across the state. It opens the line of communication between youth and the legislature and gives students the opportunity to be involved in the workings of government. The student members are appointed each year, three from each of the state’s congressional districts and the remaining members atlarge. The Louisiana Commission of Civic Education oversees the work of LYAC and selects its membership.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/