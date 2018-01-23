CBS donates basketball court to Belle Chasse YMCA

Before it’s even installed, the basketball court at the planned Belle Chasse YMCA gym has hosted some of the best basketball players in the country.

The hardwood from CBS’s 2017 Sports Classic, which took place Dec. 23 at the Smoothie King Center, has been donated to the Belle Chasse Y and is currently in storage until the YMCA’s $2 million capital campaign is completed. The floor hosted action from Ohio State, North Carolina, Kentucky and UCLA.

