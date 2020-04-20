Charlie Arceneaux, Plaquemines property scholar, dead at 97

Charlie Arceneaux was from New Orleans, but until his death on April 8 at the age of 97, he probably knew the land of Plaquemines Parish better than anyone walking the earth.

Arceneaux got busy living his life quickly after returning from his military service in London during World War II, where he worked with high-ranking officials to establish port authorities and naval supply services on the banks of English rivers. Per his obituary, as soon as Germany surrendered in 1945, Arceneaux hopped a plane home to marry his wife, Shirley Darmana, and attend law school at Loyola.

After completing his law degree, he practiced in Jefferson and Plaquemines Parishes until his friend Barney Schoenberger was elected sheriff in Plaquemines in 1969. Arceneaux worked with Schoenberger at PPSO until 1984 before moving on to the Plaquemines Parish Government land office, where he was the definitive source on land ownership and succession until his retirement in 2012, and beyond.

