Plaquemines Medical Center expressed its thanks to Chevron Oronite last week for the plant’s generous donation of $6,000 to PMC’s Healthier Community Series Breast Cancer Awareness event on Oct. 10. The funding from Chevron will help continue PMC’s Healthier Community Series.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/