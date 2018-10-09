Chevron helps fund behavioral health school outreach program

Chevron presented the Plaquemines CARE Center with a $2,000 donation last week to fund the Behavioral Health School Outreach Program in Plaquemines Parish Schools. Pictured from left are Plaquemines Schools Superintendent Denis Rousselle, CARE Center Executive Director Julie Olsen, Chevron Finance Manager Greg Abdelnoor and CARE Center team members.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/