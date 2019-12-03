Chevron Oronite announces funding for Wetlands Education

Chevron Oronite recently announced funding for Woodlands Conservancy to implement the environmental service learning program, Seeds to Saplings, in fourth grade classrooms in Plaquemines Parish at Belle Chasse Elementary and Phoenix. “Chevron Oronite has supported the work of Woodlands Conservancy for the past 14 years,“ said Katie Brasted, Executive Director, “and we wouldn’t have been able to offer the program to students in Plaquemines Parish this year without their support.”

