Chevron, Phillips 66 fund direct-line radios for Plaq. schools

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Parish’s energy companies and Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness joined forces to make parish schools a bit safer last month. On May 22, representatives from the Phillips 66 Alliance Refi nery and the Chevron Oak Point plant met at the Homeland Security offi ce to present $33,800 in donations for new radios to connect schools directly with fi rst responders and to fund the parish’s emergency alert system. Both facilities chipped in half on the total donation.

