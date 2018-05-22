Civil Service director answers Audit Committee concerns

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Civil Service Director Ellen Barrois responded last week to concerns raised by parish internal auditor surrounding her daughter-in-law’s hiring to the Civil Service Department and receiving donated leave.

Those issues came up during the May 10 parish Internal Audit Committee meeting where Internal Auditor Randy Duke discussed his recent audit of the Civil Service Department with committee members. Among the issues of concern raised in the audit were Civil Service Administrator Katie Barrois, née Johnson, working under her mother-in-law and receiving hundreds of hours of donated sick leave from other parish employees prior to exhausting her own sick leave.

