Coach Hoyle’s inspiration felt to this day

By Jason Browne

Whether they know it or not, anyone who has attended school in Plaquemines Parish in the past 40 years has been influenced by “Coach” James Hoyle.

That’s because, as a football coach, a teacher and a superintendent, Hoyle’s influence was practically ubiquitous. His infectious brand of positivity and concern inspired students to become teachers, teachers to become administrators and administrators to become the type of leader that Hoyle embodied. So when Hoyle passed away Sept. 23 at the age of 68, those long and winding roots that originated from Coach and flourished from Belle Chasse to Venice felt the loss.

