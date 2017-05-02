Coastal restoration: the present vs. the future

By Jason Browne

A presentation on the perils of coastal erosion at the April 27 Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District meeting transformed into an argument that neatly encapsulates Louisiana’s struggle to balance the needs of the present with its hopes for the future. Richie Blink, an Empire native and Plaquemines community outreach coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation, was on hand to deliver a presentation on the state’s Coastal Master Plan, a $50 billion coordination of efforts to stem the loss of land from the coast over the next 50 years.

