Coastal Restoration Project Coming to Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish is about to undergo a multi-million dollar coastal restoration projection sometime “early next year,” according to a press release sent out by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) on Tuesday, September 29. This project will be funded by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group (LA TIG), a “joint effort of the State of Louisiana and federal trustees” attempting to “heal Louisiana from the injuries caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.”

The $100.3 million planned restoration will focus on the “creation and nourishment of approximately 132 acres of historic ridge and nearly 1,700 acres of marsh” at The Spanish Pass near Venice.

