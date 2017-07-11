Complaints prompt review of fireworks ordinance

by Jason Browne

Plaquemines officials are considering changes to the parish’s fireworks ordinance following the usual round of Fourth of July complaints.

In his first year as parish attorney, Peter Barbee said he’s looking into the current ordinance after receiving a number of complaints from around the parish. Some complaints Barbee and parish council members received centered around noise, but the more troubling complaints dealt with fireworks that shoot into the air, damaging property and risking fire as hot fragments fall throughout neighborhoods.

“That ordinance is basically worthless,” said Barbee. “It was written way before Belle Chasse was as developed or densely populated as it is.”

