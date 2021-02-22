Constitutional Amendment to Raise "Income Threshold" for SALs Starting to Go into Effect

A Louisiana Constitutional Amendment on the November 3, 2020 election ballot to increase the income threshold for Special Assessment Levels from $78,186 to $100,000 was supported by Louisiana citizens and was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards on December 9, 2020. On November 3, 62% of Louisiana voters supported the amendment and 38% were against it.

The SALs this amendment effects would be the Senior Freeze SAL (residents 65 and older), Disability SAL, and the Service-Connected Disability SAL with a rating of 50% or more.

This means that residents earning up to $100,000 can now qualify for a SAL that would implement a “property value freeze,” stopping parish assessors from adjusting the value of a resident’s property. Which, in turn, prevents a change in their property tax.

To apply for an SAL, a resident must, one, own and occupy a residence (have a homestead exemption), two, present proof of identity and age with a driver’s license or valid ID, three, present proof of adjusted gross income as of the prior year with IRS Form 1040, and, four, if filing status is married and filing separately, then the separate 1040 form must forms must be presented to determine eligibility based on the combined adjusted gross income.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/