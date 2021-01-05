Cooper swears in as Ward 5 Constable

Home
Tue, 2021/01/05 - 12:00am News Staff

Marla Cooper of Venice was sworn in as Constable of the Justice of the Peace - Ward 5 on December 22 by Brenda Hymes (Justice of the Peace - Ward 9). The swearing-in was held at the Government Building in Port Sulphur. Cooper said she looks forward to working with the Justices of the Peace and Constables of Plaquemines Parish.

 

