Cooper swears in as Ward 5 Constable

Marla Cooper of Venice was sworn in as Constable of the Justice of the Peace - Ward 5 on December 22 by Brenda Hymes (Justice of the Peace - Ward 9). The swearing-in was held at the Government Building in Port Sulphur. Cooper said she looks forward to working with the Justices of the Peace and Constables of Plaquemines Parish.

