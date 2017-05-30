Cormier, administration assailed throughout Council meeting

By Jason Browne

The May 25 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting was peppered with accusations and awkward exchanges.

The loudest exchange followed the Council’s 6-1 decision to place the parish’s $45 million BP settlement in a special bank account coupled with a stipulation requiring a two-thirds vote of the Council to appropriate that money for future projects. Attorney Danny Garrett advised the council that the two-thirds stipulation would merely create an extra step for a simple majority of the council to overcome by first voting to repeal the two-thirds ordinance before later voting on how to spend the money.

