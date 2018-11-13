Cormier and Lepine head to runoff , again

By Jason Browne

Parish President Amos Cormier III and challenger District 3 council member Kirk Lepine are headed to a runoff.

Lepine was ahead on votes throughout the Nov. 6 election and would have avoided a runoff with 50 percent plus one vote, but dipped to 48 percent (4,088 votes) once all 8,442 votes had been tallied. Cormier finished with 27 percent of the vote (2,289), and former Parish Council member Burghart Turner received 24 percent of the vote (2,065).

