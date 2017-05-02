Cormier appeals DA building judgement

By Jason Browne

The epic tale of the Plaquemines District Attorney’s Office’s quest for a new building added another chapter April 27 in a busy parish council meeting.

By a narrow 5-4 vote, the council allocated $3 million in federal grants to the renovation of Building 201 at the Plaquemines Government Complex for the DA’s office. Hours later, parish attorney Peter Barbee confirmed that President Amos Cormier III’s administration filed an appeal, earlier in the day, of the ruling compelling Cormier to sign the contract to renovate the building.

“I guess it’s not over like it should be over,” said Plaquemines DA Charles Ballay.

In the same council meeting, Cormier was ordered by a unanimous council vote to move his administration from the Popich Building on Highway 23 in Belle Chasse to Building 100 at the PPG complex on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard. When asked about his appeal regarding the DA building and his own work space, he opted instead to focus on another council decision from the April 27 meeting, the unanimous vote to accept BP’s $45 million settlement for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

