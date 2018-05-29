Cormier, Black argue over ambulance privatization

By Jason Browne

Following a subdued May 10 meeting which produced no remarkable action or arguing, District 2 council member Beau Black and Plaquemines President Amos Cormier III resumed their rivalry with a half-hearted argument over privatizing ambulance services at the May 24 Parish Council meeting.

The two remained calm during their exchange, which began when Black accused Cormier of slow-walking negotiations with ambulance services and putting no proposals before the council. However, the volley of statements and rebuttals carried on so long that an elderly man with a cane who was called to the podium to share his experience in a parish ambulance eventually had no choice but to sit down and listen.

