Cormier: Corps position could bankrupt Plaquemines

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines parish president Amos Cormier III repeated his warning of a potential bankrupting decision by the Army Corps of Engineers at the July 27 Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District.

Cormier first mentioned the Corps’ “inconsistent” stance on wetland mitigation credits at the July 13 parish council meeting. He said $7 million worth of credits purchased by the Nungesser administration could be worthless if the Civil Works branch of the Corps gets to define the term “watershed” in much narrower terms than the previous definition from the Corps’ Regulatory Division.

