Cormier could be personally liable in CCC suit

Tue, 2018/11/13 - 5:00am News Staff

By Jason Browne
reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

While Plaquemines President Amos Cormier III has been campaigning to secure his first full term in office, his various legal battles wind on. Last week the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decided not to intervene in a case in which Cormier is being sued individually and in his official capacity as parish president.

 

