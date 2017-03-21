Cormier delivers State of the Parish address at PABI Luncheon

By Jason Browne

Parish president Amos Cormier III delivered his first State of the Parish speech March 16 to the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry at Boomtown Casino in Harvey.

The president’s presentation, delivered during the hearing in Belle Chasse of a lawsuit brought against Cormier by Plaquemines District Attorney Charles Ballay, adhered largely to themes he’s been emphasizing since the days of his campaign to fill his late father’s term in office: parish debt, uncollected FEMA funds, layoffs and infrastructure projects. He offered updates on issues that have progressed since he took office two-and-a-half months ago.

“We have a record high debt of over $179 million,” Cormier began. “We have to pay for the next 10 years approximately $8.8 million a year in debt payments.”

In his early days in office, Cormier said his team has been working to collect on $39.9 million in accounts receivable from FEMA to float the parish budget—which Cormier reminded the PABI crowd will exhaust its general fund in August— and cut into that debt figure.

