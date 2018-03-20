Home

Cormier rankles offi cials with State of the Parish address

Tue, 2018/03/20 - 5:00am News Staff

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III believes he can do a better job of steering the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District than its current management.

“Sandy (PPHTD Executive Director Sanders) is doing a good job. But I think I can do better,” Cormier told the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry during its monthly luncheon March 13 at Woodland Plantation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526