Cormier rankles offi cials with State of the Parish address
Tue, 2018/03/20 - 5:00am News Staff
By Jason Browne
Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III believes he can do a better job of steering the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District than its current management.
“Sandy (PPHTD Executive Director Sanders) is doing a good job. But I think I can do better,” Cormier told the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry during its monthly luncheon March 13 at Woodland Plantation.
