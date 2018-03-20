Cormier rankles offi cials with State of the Parish address

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III believes he can do a better job of steering the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District than its current management.

“Sandy (PPHTD Executive Director Sanders) is doing a good job. But I think I can do better,” Cormier told the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry during its monthly luncheon March 13 at Woodland Plantation.

