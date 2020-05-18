Home
  • Cormier removed from committee after arguing diversions
Cormier removed from committee after arguing diversions

Mon, 2020/05/18 - 5:00am News Staff
Jason Browne

Just days into the 2020 legislative session, freshman State Representative Mack Cormier, D-Belle Chasse, has been removed from one of his committee assignments.

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, sent Cormier a letter on May 11 advising that Cormier “will no longer serve as a member of the House Natural Resources Committee,” with no further explanation. The letter added that Cormier will retain his other committee assignments (Labor and Industrial Relations; Transportation, Highways and Public Works) and thanked him for his “past service.”

The 2020 legislative session began May 4. Cormier was present at the May 6 Natural Resources Committee meeting and absent from the committee’s May 13 meeting.

 

 

