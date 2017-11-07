Cormier says FEMA may cover new price for Port Sulphur Library

By Jason Browne

Council members say the Port Sulphur Library hasn’t been discussed since both bids came in high last month. But Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III said last week that those discussions may be moot.

With the low bid of the two bids coming in at a hearty $600,000 over the projected cost, council members said they have two options: 1.) Reduce the scale of the project and rebid, or 2.) Scrape together the additional money. Cormier said Nov. 2 that the project is “moving forward” and that his office is in discussions with FEMA, which is paying for the facility, to cover the new price.

