Cormier seeks re-election as Parish President

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier is thankful for the opportunity to have served you in his post for the last year and nine months. A graduate of Buras High School, Loyola University and LSU Law School, President Cormier’s qualifications aid in representing our parish well, throughout the state, nation and internationally. His combination of brains and common sense is an asset to our parish.

President Cormier is proud to report that despite inheriting a record high parish debt run up by the prior council, a parish cash crisis, and having fewer employees to serve our parish than any other parish president, his business knowledge and common sense helped us weather this financial storm.

