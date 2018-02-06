Cormier voices concerns over sediment diversion in DC

By Jason Browne

While the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority was announcing a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Trump administration to expedite permitting for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III was in D.C. to make sure Plaquemines gets a voice in that conversation.

On Jan. 26 the CPRA sent out a press release announcing the signing of the MOU, which has the potential to move the Corps’ issuance of environmental permits up from 2022 to August 2019. The two-year timeline fits with the Trump administration’s stated goals of streamlining permitting on major infrastructure projects around the country.

