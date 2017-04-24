Costs of Plaquemines Gov. Complex could top $42 Million

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Government Complex on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard is on pace to cost $42 million to renovate less than half of the property: $4 million to purchase the property, $22 million already spent on renovations and another $16 million in queue.

Meanwhile, the contract to begin renovating the Plaquemines district attorney’s new office at the complex still has not been signed.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/