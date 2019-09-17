Council approves new operations chief

The Plaquemines Parish Council unanimously approved a request from administration appointing current Solid Waste North Superintendent Scott Rousselle as the parish’s director of operations beginning in October at its Sept. 12 meeting in Belle Chasse.

Rousselle, who has led Solid Waste North for the past 17 years, will replace current Director of Operations Don Beshel Oct. 1. Council members reported that Beshel, who will remain in place through the end of September, is being moved out over a lack of progress on drainage and other infrastructure improvements that caused some on the council to lose faith in the second-year director who was brought in by former President Amos Cormier III at the beginning of 2018. However, some council members said the move may have been premature considering the prolonged high level of the Mississippi River prevented Beshel from ordering the digging of new drainage ditches around the parish until last month.

