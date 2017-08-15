Council balks at filling shortfall with BP money

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Parish has received its first payment from its settlement with BP, and the money has been deposited in the six-vote (supermajority) protected bank account requested by the parish council. But following the Aug. 10 council meeting, the money is still not available to be spent.

Plaquemines was awarded a total of $45 million in the BP settlement. The parish received $15 million at the beginning of August and must pay $6.4 million in legal fees from that money, although the amount owed in legal fees is being disputed by parish attorneys. Another $10 million payment is expected in October, and the parish will receive payments of $5 million each year for the next four years.

