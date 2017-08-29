Council declares August 29 as Hurricane Katrina Commemoration Day

The Plaquemines Parish Council declared Aug. 29 Hurricane Katrina Commemoration Day at its Aug. 24 meeting.

The council was joined by the Rev.

Tyronne Edwards, holding proclamation, of Zion Travelers Baptist Church, which will host 12-year commemoration program Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at its 12661 Hwy. 15 location in Phoenix.

Guest preacher for the event will be Dr. Theodore Turner of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Boothville. For more information on the program, call 504.473.2996.

