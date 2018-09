Council declares Sept. 13 as Plaquemines Gazette Day

September 13, 2018 was Plaquemines Gazette Day in Plaquemines Parish! Many thanks to the Plaquemines Parish Council for recognizing the newspaper’s 90 years of service in Plaquemines Parish. And a big thank you to all of our subscribers, advertisers, and friends for 90 years of support! Pictured, from left: District 1 Councilman John Barthelemy, Gazette Reporter Jason Browne, District 7 Councilwoman Audrey Trufant-Salvant, District 4 Councilman Irvin Juneau, District 9 Councilwoman and Chairman Nicole Smith Williams, Gazette Public Notice Clerk Amber Prattini, District 3 Councilman Kirk Lepine, District 8 Councilman Jeff Edgecombe, Gazette Graphic Designer Brandi Rollo, Gazette Co-Publisher Norris Babin, District 5 Councilman Benny Rousselle, District 6 Councilman Charlie Burt and Gazette Co-Publisher Dale Benoit.

