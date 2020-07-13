Council dedicates money for Pointe a la Hache Ferry, nizes Port Eads Fishing Refuge

The Plaquemines Parish Council threw its support behind the Pointe a la Hache Ferry and officially withdrew its support from the Port Eads Fishing Refuge at its July 9 meeting in Belle Chasse.

The down-the-road ferry has been a hot topic in recent meetings as one faction of the council sought to lock in $1.6 million in matching funds for an eventual $8 million grant from the state to replace the Pointe a la Hache ferry landings. A competing faction proposed using the remaining bond money from the construction of the Pointe a la Hache Courthouse to renovate a building at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, move several elected officials to that renovated building, then sell the property freed up by the move to pay the match, which won’t be due for at least 18 months.

Council members looking to lock in the matching funds from the courthouse bond framed the issue as a referendum on the Pointe a la Hache Ferry at the June 11 council meeting. The Pointe a la Hache Ferry has been running an abbreviated schedule since the covid-19 pandemic escalated in March, and administration has floated the idea of eliminating that ferry altogether, leaving only the Belle Chasse Ferry to service the entire parish.

