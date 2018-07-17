Council defers 3-year-old LAYAYA funding request

By Jason Browne

In a Plaquemines Parish Council meeting that saw the council vote to continue suing the parish president and the parish president vowing legal action against the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, a new potential plaintiff emerged: parents.

The council was addressed by Louisiana Young Artists and Young Authors (LAYAYA) founder Joannie Hughes who was at the July 12 meeting seeking reimbursement for work volunteer children and parents performed in 2015 to fix up a building at the Plaquemines Government Complex. LAYAYA never got the building they were promised, receiving a different building instead. And Hughes said parents have been patiently waiting for some form of reciprocation from the parish beyond the group’s meager funding.

