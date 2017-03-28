Council denies request to hire 911 dispatchers

By Jason Browne

An ordinance to lift the parish’s hiring freeze and hire two 911 operators initially died for lack of a second during the March 23 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting, but was revived and almost passed near the end of the meeting.

Plaquemines Parish director of homeland security Patrick Harvey made his second appearance before the council in two months to explain how a lack of 911 operators was depleting his payroll budget due to excessive overtime. The parish employs six full-time dispatchers and two part-time dispatchers, with one fulltime dispatcher set to retire at the end of April. The parish must have two dispatchers manning the phones 24 hours per day.

