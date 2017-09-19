Council designates $12M for water treatment, questions billing issues

By Jason Browne

After riding the agenda for a year-and-a-half, an ordinance to spend $12 million to upgrade and expand the Belle Chasse water treatment plant passed unanimously Sept. 14.

The Plaquemines Parish Council took its first major dip into the $25 million it received from BP in August (the first payment of a $45 million settlement from the oil giant following its 2010 gulf oil spill), designating $9 million in BP money and $3 million from its waterworks fund to pay for the long-needed upgrade.

Engineering plans for the work having been complete for years, the project is estimated to take 18-27 months to complete and will produce enough clean water for the entire parish. District 5 council member Benny Rousselle said that will lead to the Port Sulphur water treatment facility being converted to a booster station that will push water all along the Westbank with enough pressure for the Plaquemines Fire Department to fight fires, as well as provide cleaner drinking water.

