Council immediately overturns Cormier veto

By Jason Browne

District 6 council member Charlie Burt wasted no time sending a message to Parish President Amos Cormier III at the Jan. 25 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting. And Cormier wasn’t even there yet.

Last week, Cormier vetoed the council’s Jan. 11 ordinance re-upping special counsel to the council Dannie Garrett. Cormier is currently being sued by the council, with Garrett as its attorney, in 25th Judicial District Court over his refusal to move his administration to Building 100 of the Plaquemines Government Complex on Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse. Cormier and Parish Attorney Peter Barbee recently appealed a piece of that case to the 4th Circuit of Appeals, arguing that the council cannot sue Cormier’s administration because the council does not qualify as a juridical entity.

