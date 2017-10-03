Council issues deadline for Cormier’s move to PPG Complex

By Jason Browne

Several members of the Plaquemines Parish Council acknowledged that they’ve discussed President Amos Cormier III’s building assignment ad-nauseam in recent months. But that didn’t stop them from repeating the whole argument at their Sept. 28 meeting.

Citing a lack of preparation on behalf of Cormier and his administration, District 2 council member Beau Black introduced a resolution to amend the council’s previous ordinance assigning Cormier and the PPG administration to Building 100 at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse. Th e amendment included a deadline of Oct. 26 for Cormier to move himself, his directors and the parish legal team to Building 100..

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/